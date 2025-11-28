UP: Inmate hangs self inside district jail in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) An inmate lodged in the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail allegedly committed suicide in his barrack on Friday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Verma (50), a resident of Madhaupurwa village under Dhaurahra police station area in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

District jail superintendent PD Saloniya said Verma was brought to jail from Dhaurahra police station on Thursday evening.

His body was found hanging from an iron angle in the toilet of the barrack early Friday morning.

He said Verma had gone to the toilet under knowledge of the barrack keepers, however, when he did not turn up for a long time, the barrack keepers informed the jail authorities, who recovered the dead body.

The official added that an investigation into the matter would be carried out and appropriate action would be taken in case of laxity on the part of the jail administration.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Verma was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the recent murder of a woman. He was brought to jail the same evening. However, his family members accused the police of falsely implicating Suresh.

BJP MLA from Dhaurahra Vinod Shankar Awasthi called on the aggrieved family members and asked them to cooperate in the legal process.

He assured them of action in case their allegations against the Dhaurahra policemen were found to be true.

Meanwhile, taking serious note of the allegations by the family members against Dhaurahra police, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma suspended SHO Dhaurahra and three other officers.

SP Sankalp Sharma said a thorough probe into the matter by Circle Officer Dhaurahra Shamsher Bahadur Singh has been instituted and further action would be taken after the probe.