Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) A 38-year-old inmate serving a life-term after being convicted in a murder case died allegedly of heart failure in the district jail here on Thursday, officials said.

Jailor Rajesh Kumar Singh told PTI that inmate Kapil was rushed to the hospital when he complained of chest pain where he was declared dead by the doctors.

"The exact cause of death will only be confirmed after postmortem examination," the jailor added. PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK