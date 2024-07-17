UP: Inspector among three cops suspended for drinking alcohol in office

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Three policemen, including an inspector, were suspended on Wednesday after a purported video showing them consuming alcohol in their office in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district surfaced online, police said.

A liquor bottle and glasses used for making drinks were also seen in the video, they said. Inspector Sanjiv Kumar and head constables Anuj Kumar and Ashwani Kumar have been suspended after a video showing them drinking in the Dial-112 (emergency helpline) office in Shamli went viral on social media, an official statement issued here said. An inquiry has been ordered and the additional superintendent of police, Shamli, has been asked to probe the matter and submit a report, the statement said. PTI COR ABN BHJ BHJ