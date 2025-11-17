UP: Inspector terminated after inquiry finds him guilty of illegal detention of woman

Kanpur, Nov 17 (PTI) A police officer was terminated from service after a departmental inquiry confirmed his role in the illegal detention and custodial harassment of a woman who later died by suicide, an official on Monday said.

Inspector Ashish Kumar Dwivedi was terminated after Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime & Headquarters) Vinod Kumar Singh issued an order in this regard on Sunday.

In 2022, jewellery was allegedly stolen from the residence of a businessman based in NRI City, Kanpur, and the erstwhile Station House Officer, Nawabganj, Ashish Kumar Dwivedi and outpost in-charge Ranu Ramesh Chandra had detained the family’s domestic help — a minor girl — and her mother for questioning.

Officials said the duo was interrogated past midnight and then taken to the One-Stop Centre, where the mother was found hanging in the bathroom the next morning, the official said.

The inquiry found both officers guilty of illegal detention, harassment and procedural violations, he added.

Dwivedi was served a notice to appear and record his statement, but he did not turn up, prompting his termination, the official said, adding that the action against Sub-Inspector Ranu Ramesh Chandra is still in progress.

Dwivedi’s removal also comes in the backdrop of a separate controversy as he was among the six policemen suspended on August 30 for allegedly colluding with jailed lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, accused of running an extortion racket targeting high-profile individuals.

Dwivedi had remained under suspension for nearly 80 days before being sacked. PTI COR ABN ARB ARB