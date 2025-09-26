UP: Instigated by conwoman, man throws acid on teacher in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A man has been arrested following an encounter for allegedly throwing acid on a teacher here, police said on Friday.

A woman was also arrested in the case, police said, adding that she has been identified as Jahanvi alias Archana.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Nishu Tiwari (30), a resident of Tigri village in Amroha district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar said that on 23 September, in the Nakhasa police station area, a 22-year-old teacher was returning home from school when the accused, riding a scooter, threw acid on her face near Dehpa village.

The teacher suffered 20 to 30 per cent burns in the attack.

Following the incident, the teacher was admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The police acted swiftly to apprehend the accused, the SP stated.

He noted that when the Nakhasa police stopped Nishu late Thursday night near Kalyanpur village, he opened fire at the officers, prompting police to return fire in self-defence, hitting him in both legs.

Nishu was arrested and subsequently taken to the district hospital. The police have also recovered a pistol, two cartridges, and the scooter from his possession.

Speaking to reporters, SP Kumar mentioned that the victim, who suffered severe burns, is currently undergoing treatment and is out of danger.

In his interrogation, Nishu claimed that he was lured into a relationship by a woman he met through social media. This woman, who identified herself as "Dr Archana," informed Nishu that her sister, Jahanvi, had been engaged to a soldier, but he called off the wedding as he already had a fiancee.

She allegedly instigated Nishu to seek revenge against the teacher, who was the soldier's fiancee. Nishu, who previously worked as a chemist, bought acid and carried out the attack.

Further investigations revealed that Jahanvi and Dr Archana are the same person, who created multiple online identities to manipulate Nishu.

The woman is allegedly married with three children, the police said, adding that she had previously fled with Nishu after giving her husband sleeping pills.

To make her deception easier, she even had a mole on her face removed.

Meanwhile, both Nishu and Jahanvi have been placed in judicial custody, the SP added. PTI COR CDN NAV MPL MPL