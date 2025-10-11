UP: Interfaith marriage sparks clash between communities in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) Tensions flared in Jasoi village in the Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday after a violent clash erupted between two groups from different communities, allegedly over an interfaith marriage, officials said.

One individual, identified as Suraj (26), sustained serious injuries during the incident, officials added.

Authorities have registered a case against six individuals. Three suspects — Nadeem, Naseem, and Wakar — have been named in the FIR. One of these suspects is currently in police custody, and teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining individuals, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar stated.

Suraj, who married a woman from another community about a year ago, had returned to the village recently. Police sources said that due to an old enmity stemming from this interfaith marriage, members of the woman's family allegedly attacked Suraj with wooden sticks.

Suraj was rushed to the Meerut Medical College in critical condition for treatment.

In response to the situation, the district administration has tightened security in the area to prevent further escalation. Additional police forces have been deployed in the village as a precaution.

An investigation is underway, and efforts to locate and arrest the remaining accused are ongoing. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL