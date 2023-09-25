UP International Trade Show witnesses over 3 lakh visitors: MSME minister Rakesh Sachan

Noida, Sep 25 (PTI) Over three lakh people, including buyers, visited the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) over the last five days with participants coming in from more than 60 countries, state's MSME minister Rakesh Sachan said on Monday.

Sachan, along with Industrial Development, NRI and Export Promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta, was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the first ever UP ITS.

President Droupadi Murmu had inaugurated the UP ITS on September 21, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Through the UP ITS, over 2,000 exhibitors displayed their products to entrepreneurs and exporters from across the country and the world. The products covered diverse sectors such as health care, food processing, pharmaceuticals, dairy, electronics and e-commerce.

"Over three lakh people, including buyers, visited the UP International Trade Show over the last five days and made the programme a success. This included participants from more than 60 countries and over 2,000 exhibitors," Sachan said.

He said various steps by the state government, including the passage of the MSME Policy 2022, have led to an increase in registration of MSMEs in the state.

"Considering the response to the show, which was limited to five days, it has been decided that UP ITS would be held every year now. We will also make sure that the event is held for seven days with all publicity and promotion so that more people could benefit from it,” the minister added.

Minister Gupta, during his address, described the event as a “milestone” in the state's economic journey.

"The event exhibited the potential and prosperity of the state. It also showed our commitment to economic progress," Gupta said, adding that Uttar Pradesh has now become "Uttam Pradesh" and is en route to becoming "Sarvottam Pradesh" (best state).

He said over 500 buyers from partner countries came for the trade show which is a proof of UP's growth.

"UP's exports have more than doubled in the last 5 years. In 2017-18 the state's total export was worth around Rs 88,000 crore, it improved to Rs 1,75,000 crore by 2022-23," Gupta said.

"For the next three years, we have set a target of exports worth Rs 3 lakh crore in the state and the success of this trade show fills me with confidence that we will be able to achieve this target," he added. PTI KIS DRR