UP: Interstate drug smugglers held with heroin worth Rs 4 cr in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) An interstate drug smuggling gang was busted with 4 kg of heroin valued at over Rs 4 crore after a raid in a village in Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) N P Singh told reporters here that the seizure was made from a house in Gandrao village and the police team arrested two persons at the spot.

"They have been identified as Gayyur, a resident of Haryana, and Naveen alias Dhoni of Gandrao village. They have been booked under the Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the SP said.

During interrogation, they said the contraband that weighed 4.102 kg was being supplied via courier from Haryana to Gandrao village, and was subsequently distributed across Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

Police teams are searching for other people involved in the drug supply network, the SP added.