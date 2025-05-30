UP: Interstate gang creating fake documents busted in Bareilly, kingpin among two held

Bareilly (UP), May 30 (PTI) An interstate gang involved in creating fake documents including caste and income certificates, mark sheets, Aadhaar and PAN cards has been busted in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said Friday.

The gang's kingpin and an associate were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Bhojipura police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) team, a senior official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said that the arrests were made following a tip-off.

He said the accused -- Mohammad Faheem alias Guddu and Zia-ul-Mustafa -- from Dohariya Pachdaura village, were operating an Aadhaar and public service center called 'Azhari Jan Seva Kendra', which was being used to make fake documents for defrauding the public and gaining financial benefits.

"Based on the tip-off, a raid was conducted by the joint police teams around 7.05 am. The two accused were caught red-handed while preparing forged documents using computers and various equipment," Mishra said. A large quantity of hardware used in the forgery, including laptops, printers, scanners, fingerprint machines, Aadhaar card printing materials, and mobile phones were seized, he added.

Additionally, a cache of forged documents was recovered from their possession, including fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter ID cards, caste and income certificates, mark sheets from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar boards, birth and residence certificates from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Jharkhand, and several fake stamp papers, the ASP said.

The website and software being used to produce the forged documents were found registered in the name of Faheem alias Guddu. Upon closer technical examination, police found that the accused had already generated dozens of forged certificates using the system.

It included 93 Uttar Pradesh birth certificates in a new format, 86 in the old format, around 300 residence certificates, more than 100 mark sheets, caste certificates from both Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, and several other documents with official appearance, the officer said.

Based on the evidence recovered during the raid, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Aadhaar Act.

The accused have been taken into custody and sent to jail as further investigation continues, the police said.