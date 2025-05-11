UP introduces Bye-Law 2025 to simplify, increase transparency in property transfer taxes

Lucknow, May 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has introduced the standard Bye-Law 2025 to simplify and increase transparency in property transfer taxes across its urban local bodies.

Announced by Uttar Pradesh Minister A.K. Sharma, this uniform regulation aims to make property transfer more affordable statewide, replacing inconsistent fees with a standardized system based on property area or value.

The key improvements include an online application process for ownership changes, with a 45-day resolution target for undisputed cases. Clear, defined fee structures based on property area (for legal heir/will transfers) or value (for other transfers) will provide predictability for citizens, according to a press statement.

The bye-law also emphasizes transparency through a pre-transfer public notice for addressing objections and includes an appeal process.

Sharma highlighted that this reform would create a transparent, digital and citizen-centric property tax system, resolving inconsistencies and boosting revenue for urban bodies.

Implemented under the existing municipal acts, the new bye-law mandates adoption by all urban bodies after board approval. PTI CDN AS AS