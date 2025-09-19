UP invites bids to operate 11 eco-tourism sites, eyes private investment boost

Lucknow, Sep 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's eco-tourism board has invited bids for the operations and maintenance of 11 world-class destinations developed across the state, as a step to attract private investment in the sector.

Spread across Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Barabanki, Lalitpur, Banda, Jalaun, Kushinagar, Sitapur, Maharajganj and Milkipur (Ayodhya), the projects blend natural landscapes, cultural heritage and modern eco-friendly infrastructure, positioning Uttar Pradesh as India's next big eco-tourism hub.

As per a press statement, the highlights include a floating restaurant on the Saryu in Ayodhya, the Pachanada confluence of five rivers in Jalaun, Baghar Lake near Mahadeva Temple in Barabanki, the serene Sohrauna Tal in Kushinagar, Kalinjar Fort's eco gateway in Banda, and Kakrawal Waterfalls in Lalitpur.

Facilities such as amphitheatres, watch towers, cafés, wellness zones, cottages, boating, craft markets and cultural performance spaces are already in place, making these destinations investment-ready.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 65 crore tourist arrivals in 2024, consolidating its status as India’s tourism powerhouse. Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board (UPETDB) said the eco-tourism projects provide a first-mover advantage in unexplored circuits with fast-rising tourist inflow.

Revenue streams include ticketing, boating, wellness retreats, cultural events, food courts and souvenirs, with a 15-year concession period extendable to 30 years.

"Uttar Pradesh is not only developing eco-tourism sites, but it is also creating destinations of pride and prosperity. These projects are designed to conserve nature, showcase our heritage, and generate employment while empowering local communities. I invite investors and operators to partner with us in shaping these sites into India's most admired eco-tourism landmarks," Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said.

"These 11 destinations are a carefully curated mix of nature, heritage and culture. Whether it is river confluences like Pachanada, spiritual wetlands like Sohrauna Tal near Kushinagar, or wellness escapes like Udhela Lake in Ayodhya, we have ensured each site reflects both ecological sensitivity and tourism potential," said Prakhar Misra, Director (Eco), UP Tourism.

The model emphasises inclusive growth through engagement of self-help groups, artisans and local youth. Bids will be invited through transparent e-tendering at etender.up.nic.in, with allocation to the highest premium (H1) bidders.

Officials said the initiative signals Uttar Pradesh's commitment to turning natural lakes, riversides and heritage sites into eco-friendly destinations, proving that sustainable tourism is not just an idea for the future but an investment opportunity. PTI CDN HIG HIG