UP invites entrepreneurs to set up wellness centres, resorts under Tourism Policy 2022

Lucknow, Nov 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has invited individuals, institutions and entrepreneurs to set up wellness centres and resorts under the state's comprehensive Tourism Policy 2022.

The initiative seeks to encourage holistic health practices and create new opportunities in tourism, employment, and entrepreneurship, the state government said in a statement on Friday.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said that with people increasingly adopting natural therapies and wellness-based lifestyles, Uttar Pradesh has the potential to emerge as a national hub for health and rejuvenation tourism.

"Our focus is to combine Uttar Pradesh's spiritual and cultural identity with modern wellness practices. Through this initiative, we aim to promote AYUSH-based therapies such as Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy, offering tourists experiences that bring peace to both body and mind," Singh said.

Under the Tourism Policy 2022, a wellness centre must have at least five therapy rooms offering specialised AYUSH-based therapies, while a wellness resort requires a minimum of one acre of land with 20 rooms and dedicated therapy areas.

These centres aim to cater to visitors seeking physical healing, mental peace, and overall well-being, introducing an experience-driven tourism segment focused on mindfulness and natural living.

The policy also links wellness tourism with the state's spiritual circuits, identifying destinations such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Chitrakoot, Sarnath, Shravasti and Kapilvastu for developing wellness infrastructure and promoting AYUSH experiences.

An international Yoga conclave will be organised annually to position Uttar Pradesh as a global wellness destination.

Entrepreneurs establishing wellness centres or resorts will receive multiple incentives under the policy, including capital investment support, interest reimbursement, stamp duty exemption, waiver of land conversion and development charges, and employment-related assistance.

The initiative is expected to generate employment opportunities in yoga training, ayurvedic therapy, naturopathy, hospitality, diet counselling, and wellness tourism management. It will also promote the use of local herbs, organic products, and traditional healing methods rooted in the state’s heritage.

"This step is part of the government’s vision to diversify Uttar Pradesh’s tourism beyond heritage and religious circuits," Singh said.

"We are promoting wellness tourism as a way to bring together health, culture, and livelihood, ensuring that wellness becomes an integral part of the visitor experience while creating new economic opportunities for our people," Singh added.

By integrating wellness, spirituality, and sustainable tourism, Singh said, Uttar Pradesh is laying the foundation for a healthier and more mindful future, one where visitors experience not just the beauty of the state, but also the serenity and balance it inspires. PTI NAV MAN SHS HIG