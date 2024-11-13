UP: Iranian citizen held while trying to cross over to Nepal

Siddharthnagar (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A joint team of local police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday arrested an Iranian citizen while he was trying to cross over to Nepal illegally, officials said.

The arrested Iranian citizen is identified as Kamran of Tehran, they said.

Police and SSB have recovered four passports, two fake Aadhaar cards, two other identity cards, five SIM cards of different companies and Rs 13,000 from his possession, the officials said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Arun Kant Singh said that officials from Mohana police station and SSB were conducting a thorough search operation in the Kakarhawa area on the Indian border.

Iranian citizen Kamran was trying to cross the border and go to Nepal, Singh said.

When police stopped Kamran and searched his belongings, four passports of different countries, two fake Aadhaar cards, two other residence certificates along with five SIM cards were recovered from him, he said.

Singh said that Kamran was hiding in Delhi for the last two years.

The accused wanted to go to Iran again and for this he chose Kakarhawa border of Siddharthnagar district but he was arrested, the officer said.

He said that police have filed a case against the arrested Iranian citizen who has been sent to jail. PTI CORR ABN ABN KVK KVK