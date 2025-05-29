UP: IRS officer injured after colleague attacks him at Income Tax Office in Lucknow

Lucknow, May 29 (PTI) An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was injured after he was allegedly attacked by a colleague from the Income Tax Department during an argument at the office here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 pm at the Income Tax office in the Hazratganj area, they said.

The officer, Gaurav Garg, was injured and was taken to the civil hospital for treatment. The nature of his injuries was yet to be officially confirmed, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Lucknow) Ashish Shrivastava said Garg informed the Hazratganj police station about the attack, following which local police arrived at the scene and facilitated his medical care.

He is reported to be out of danger and further legal proceedings are underway, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP-led state government over the incident.

In a post on X in Hindi he said, "Till now in the BJP government, it was police versus police, now it is officer versus officer. A case has come to light in Lucknow where an IRS officer was held hostage and beaten up by an income tax officer." "This should be investigated and it should be found out why such an incident happened with the husband of an IPS officer and who all are linked to it," Yadav added.

In the post he also referred to Garg's wife, Raveena Tyagi, who is an IPS officer posted in Lucknow. PTI KIS OZ SKY SKY