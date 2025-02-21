UP jail administration sends holy water from Kumbh for inmates of all prisons in state

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh jail administration has made arrangements to bring holy water from Prayagraj's Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers -- for the inmates of 75 prisons in the state.

The Sangam water being brought to the jails is being mixed with regular water and stored in small tanks for prisoners to bathe in it after offering prayers, the officials said.

Over 90,000 inmates are lodged in 75 jails, including seven central prisons, Prison Department officials said.

Jail Minister Dara Singh Chauhan, who oversaw the process in Lucknow Jail, said, "While people from around the world can reach Sangam, inmates of our jail cannot do it. So we decided to make arrangements for our inmates in jails." Director General (DG) of Prisons P V Ramasastry said the arrangements were made under the minister's supervision.

Meerut Jail Superintendent V R Sharma announced that following instructions from Prison Minister Chauhan, Ganga water from Prayagraj was brought to the jail. A small bathing area was created and the holy water was mixed with regular water in a pot for the prisoners.

Sharma explained that this initiative would allow prisoners to partake in the sacred bathing ritual, with many pledging to dedicate their lives to social service and positive actions.

In Baghpat jail, Deputy Superintendent Prashant Kumar said prisoners took part in community bathing in the morning. The initiative was widely appreciated and is believed to provide the prisoners with both mental peace and positive energy, he said.