UP: Jail inmate kills self in Orai

Jalaun (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A undertrial prisoner lodged in the Orai district jail in a POCSO case allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the prison toilet on Saturday, officials said.

Manoj Kumar, 25, had been in judicial custody since March 2025 in connection with the case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Kalpi police station.

According to District Jail Superintendent Neeraj Dev, the incident took place around 2:00 pm when Kumar went to the toilet after informing other inmates in his barrack.

"When he did not return for 15 minutes, the security personnel checked on him. He was found hanging...," Dev said.

Prison authorities rushed him to the district hospital as he was still breathing. He was later referred to the Orai Medical College, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The jail superintendent stated that a high-level inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the suicide and how the inmate managed to carry out the act.

"We are investigating the matter thoroughly. If any negligence is found on the part of the jail staff, strict disciplinary action will be taken as per rules," he added.