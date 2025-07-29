UP: Jailer among three suspended over allegations of harassment in Pratapgarh jail

Pratapgarh (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Rajesh Kumar suspended the jailer and two prison guards of the Pratapgarh district jail on Monday over allegations of harassment and misbehaviour with the jail staff.

Jail Superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi said that on Friday more than two dozen prison guards had protested at the gate of the jail accusing jailer Ajay Singh of mentally harassing them.

District Magistrate Shiv Sahay Awasthi had handed over the investigation to the Additional District Magistrate.

He said that Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Rajesh Kumar took the matter seriously and on the basis of the investigation report on Monday ordered the suspension of Jailer Ajay Singh and two prison guards.