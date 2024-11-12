Jeweller kills four members of his family, attempts suicide in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP): A jeweller allegedly killed his wife, two daughters and a son here by feeding them some poisonous substance and then attempted to end his life by jumping in front of a train but was saved by Railway Protection Force jawans, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Monday evening when the jeweller Mukesh Verma uploaded the photographs of the bodies of his wife and children on his WhatsApp status.

After seeing the status, the family members checked the rooms and found the bodies.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Etawah, Sanjai Kumar said the bodies of Kumar's wife Rekha, daughters, Bhavya (22), Kavya (17) and son Abhisht (12) were found lying in separate rooms in a four-storey building in which the jeweller lived along with his brothers.

Verma killed his family members apparently due to a family dispute and then attempted to end in life by jumping in front of the Marudhar Express at the railway station here, he said.

Seeing him jump, people raised an alarm following which RPF jawans present on the platform rescued him, the SSP said, adding Verma sustained minor injuries.

The SSP said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.