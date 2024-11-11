UP: Judge claims attempt on his life, alleges role of Sundar Bhati gang

Aligarh (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A judge posted in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh has alleged he was attacked by members of the Sundar Bhati gang as he had convicted them in the past.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident that took place on October 29, police said on Monday.

Five unidentified assailants in a white SUV tried to intercept the vehicle of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Singh near Jattari while he was headed home in Noida via Aligarh for Diwali. The accused made several attempts to shoot Singh but he managed to evade them and reached a police outpost on the Aligarh-Tappal highway, according to the FIR.

"Five unknown persons deliberately terrorised me and attacked with the intention to kill me," the FIR quoted Singh as saying.

"I have enmity with no one. During my posting as Additional Sessions Judge, at District Court Gautam Buddh Nagar, I decided Sessions trial in multiple cases of 2015 and 2016 on April 45, 2021. In these Session trials, accused Sunder Bhati and his 11 gang members Rishi Pal, Singh Raj, Yogesh, Vikas Pandit, Kalu Bhati @ Beel @ Kavindra, Dinesh Bhati, Anoop Bhati, Yatendra Chaudhary, Sonu, Bobby@ Sher Singh and Surender Pandit were convicted and sentenced for life imprisonment by me," he said.

"I have the suspicion that Sundar Bhati and his gang members have conspired to attack me with the intention to kill to take revenge for their conviction and punishment as these persons have never been convicted in spite of having criminal antecedents," he added.

Based on the judge's complaint, a case was registered on November 9 at Khair police station, Circle Officer N K Singh said.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 191(1) and (2) (both related to rioting), 109 (attempt to murder), 126(2) (wrongful restraint on way), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 131 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 61(2) (party to criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

"The matter is under investigation and no breakthrough has been made so far," he added.

It was not immediately clear why there was a delay in lodging the complaint. Singh, however, said he verbally informed the local police chowki in-incharge of Sofa, PRO of Aligarh senior superintendent of police and station house officer of Khair on the night of the incident.

Sundar Bhati is facing more than 40 criminal cases, including those of murder, loot and extortion. He primarily operates in western Uttar Pradesh with his gang's base in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

In October, he was released from Sonbhadra jail, where he was lodged since 2020 after being convicted by a court in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He was later granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. PTI COR/KIS DIV