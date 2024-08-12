UP: Judge on leave, hearing in Sanjay Singh's 2001 case deferred

Sultanpur (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Hearing against Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in an over two-decade-old case could not take place on Monday as the special judge of the MP-MLA court here was on leave.

No judicial proceedings could be held today as the presiding officer of the Special Judge-MP MLA Court was on leave. The date related to the next hearing will be decided only when the special judge comes back, Singh's lawyer Madan Pratap Singh said.

On Friday, Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, could not come to the court due to the proceedings of the Parliament session after which the date for the next hearing was fixed for August 12 (Monday).

Singh's application was submitted in the court to this effect.

He was required to appear in the court in connection with a 2001 sit-in over poor electricity supply.

Besides Singh, former SP MLA and national spokesperson Anoop Sanda was scheduled to appear in the MP/MLA court on Friday.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Pandey, on June 19, 2001, a demonstration was held near an overbridge close to the city's Sabzi Mandi area against the poor power supply.

Sanda, Singh, former councillors Kamal Srivastava, Vijay Kumar, Santosh and Subhash Chaudhary had taken part in it.

A case was registered against all of them at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station. All six were convicted by Special Magistrate Yogesh Yadav January 11, 2023 and were awarded three years' imprisonment.

An appeal against their conviction was dismissed last Tuesday and the sentence was upheld.