UP: Juvenile held for killing boy in madarssa hostel

Balrampur (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) A madarssa student was apprehended here on Sunday in connection with the alleged murder of another student at a hostel, police said.

Ayan (12) was found dead in the hostel with multiple stab wounds on Friday. He was a student of class 2.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Kumar on Sunday said, "We have apprehended a minor student of the madarssa in connection with murder of Ayan." The juvenile informed police that he had some argument with Ayan and he had hurled abusive words on him, he said, adding that they lived in the same hostel.

So, he planned to kill Ayan. The boy bought a knife from the market and stabbed Ayan to death in the night.

"We have also recovered the knife used in the incident. Further investigations are underway," said the ASP. PTI COR CDN NB NB