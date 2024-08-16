UP: Juvenile held for raping 4-year-old girl

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile here on Friday morning, police said.

The 13-year-old boy, who is the minor's neighbour, was apprehended in the afternoon, they said.

The girl was playing outside her house under Gagalherhi police station limits when the juvenile took her to a nearby empty house on the pretext of giving her a toffee and raped her, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The girl's family members found her in the empty house in an unconscious state and rushed her to a hospital, he said, adding that a case has been registered and the boy has been taken into custody. PTI COR CDN OZ NB