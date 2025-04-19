UP: Juvenile held for raping 4-yr-old girl in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) Police have apprehended a juvenile for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, his daughter went to attend a 'tilak' ceremony in the village on April 16.

"It was there that a 14-year-old boy from the same village allegedly raped her. The father reported the incident to the police on the evening of April 18 when he brought the victim to the police station," SHO of Gauriganj police station Shyam Narain Pandey said.

Acting on the complaint, police registered an FIR and apprehended the accused juvenile, who has been sent to a correction home, the SHO said.

"The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he added. PTI COR CDN ARI