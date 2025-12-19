UP: Kanpur man kills son before committing suicide; suicide note points to 'emotional distress'

Kanpur (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A 45-year-old jeweller allegedly killed his younger son and critically injured the elder by attacking them with a brick before taking his own life at their residence here, police said on Friday.

Police recovered a suicide note from the spot, which pointed that the man was under severe emotional distress.

The incident occurred in Hashimpur village of the Araul area when Ajay Katiyar (45), who lived with his two sons – Shubh (7) and Rudra (12) – assaulted both children with a brick, believing them to be dead, a senior police officer said.

He then consumed poison and hanged self inside the house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) Dinesh Tripathi said. Ajay and Shubh died while Rudra is undergoing treatment, police said.

A purported suicide note recovered from the spot points to severe emotional distress, the DCP said. In the note, addressed to his father, Ajay wrote that one should have only as many children as one can properly raise. "I cannot leave them at the mercy of others, so I am taking them along," the note said.

On Friday morning, when Ajay did not open his jewellery shop, his father, Ram Shankar Katiyar, went to the house and called out repeatedly but received no response.

Suspecting something amiss, he alerted neighbours and Ajay's elder brother, Chandraprakash. The door was later forced open, and both the children were found lying on the floor in a pool of blood, while Ajay was found unconscious nearby, police said.

All three were taken to the Community Health Centre in Bilhaur, where doctors declared Ajay and his younger son dead. Rudra, who suffered a severe head injury, was referred to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Police recovered blood-stained bricks, a container of poison, a glass and a rope from the room, the DCP said.

CCTV footage showed Ajay sweeping outside his house at 6.41 am before going indoors, after which no movement was recorded.

Station House Officer Janardan Singh said preliminary findings suggest that Ajay had been under prolonged mental stress. His wife, Alka, had died exactly two years ago on the same date.

DCP Tripathi said a detailed investigation is underway. "All legal formalities are being completed. The injured child is under treatment, and further action will be taken based on the findings," he added. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ