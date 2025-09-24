UP: Kanpur Press Club ex-president Avneesh Dixit externed over 'involvement' in organized crime

Kanpur (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) The Kanpur Commissionerate Police has externed former president of Kanpur Press Club Avneesh Dixit and three other individuals for their alleged involvement in organized crime, including attempts to seize government land, an official statement said.

The externment order, which bans Dixit from the district for six months, was issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, police identified Dixit as the head of an organized gang.

Dixit's gang has 26 members and that he is accused of land grabbing, extortion, and violence, it said.

According to police records, more than 21 criminal cases are registered against him.

Dixit was arrested on July 28 last year in connection with an attempt to illegally occupy government land in Civil Lines, which is valued at over Rs 1,000 crore.

He was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on July 2 this year and released from Kanpur district jail the following day.

The externment order is a preventive measure taken by the police to curb his criminal activities, officials said.

A 3,200-page chargesheet has been filed in court against Dixit and 15 others, facing charges of dacoity, criminal conspiracy, and unlawful assembly.

In addition to Dixit, three other individuals have also been externed including Wakeel, Shankar alias Rider and Ayush Gupta.

Police officials said that this action is meant to keep the activities of organized crime groups in check. PTI COR CDN KVK KVK