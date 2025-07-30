UP: Kanwariya dies after tractor-trolley runs over him

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A 30-year-old kanwariya returning from pilgrimage died after being run over by a tractor-trolley in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Khera Nawada village, had gone to Gola Gokarannath and was returning on Wednesday with a group of devotees on a tractor with two trolleys attached to it, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhawre said.

The incident occurred near Nigohi road when the group took a stopover in Puwayan. Vijay attempted to board the front trolley while the vehicle was still moving, and he lost his footing and fell. The rear trolley then ran over him, leading to his death on the spot, the officer added.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and further proceedings are underway, the police added. PTI COR ABN SHS ABN SHS MPL MPL