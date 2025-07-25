UP: Kanwariya dies after treatment, fellow pilgrims accuse doctor

Bijnor (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A group of kanwariyas created a ruckus after one of their companions allegedly died after getting treated by a local doctor here, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Roshanpur village around 7.30 am, when Rampal (40), who was part of a pilgrim group from Rani Ganj in Bareilly, began feeling unwell.

He was rushed to the hospital and was allegedly treated by Dr Rishipal; however, his condition deteriorated and he died shortly after, ASP Vinay Singh said.

After Rampal's death, the kanwariyas became agitated and demanded action against the doctor. The pilgrims were pacified later following police intervention.

Based on a complaint by Rampal's brother, Satpal, a case was registered against the doctor and the body was sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death, the ASP mentioned.

The group of kanwariyas has since resumed their journey to Haridwar to collect Ganga water, he added. PTI COR KIS APL APL MPL MPL