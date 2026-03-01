UP: Kashi Vishwanath Dham to host 'Phool Holi' on March 4

Varanasi (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) The Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple administration is set to host 'Phool Holi' on March 4, coinciding with Holi, allowing devotees to celebrate the festival in a traditional and spiritual ambience.

The flower-based Holi celebration will take place at Shankaracharya Chowk in the Dham complex from 9 am to 12 pm, officials said.

The event will include a delightful experience of flower showers, alongside cultural programmes featuring bhajans, Holi songs and traditional performances, they added.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the occasion. Security personnel will be deployed across the premises, with the Central Reserve Police Force and private security agencies monitoring the entry and exit points. Surveillance will also be maintained through CCTV cameras, the administration said.

A private sanitation agency will ensure continuous cleanliness in the premises to maintain its sanctity, the officials said.

The temple administration has also appealed to devotees not to bring chemical colours, abir or any harmful substances, and celebrate only through 'Phool Holi'.

The temple administration, police and associated agencies have sought cooperation from devotees to ensure the celebration in a peaceful, safe and dignified manner.