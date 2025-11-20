UP: Khadi Mahotsav from Nov 21 to promote rural entrepreneurship, traditional arts

Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) A 10-day Khadi Mahotsav will commence at the Central Sanskrit University here from Friday, aiming to promote local entrepreneurship, open new markets for traditional arts and khadi-based industries, and boost rural self-reliance.

According to an official statement, the event will celebrate the rich heritage of khadi, village industries, handicrafts, and local art, providing them a platform for wider recognition.

Rakesh Sachan, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Khadi, will inaugurate the event, in which over entrepreneurs and units from different districts of the state will display and sell their products during the event.

The exhibition will feature a diverse range of traditional items which includes carved wooden furniture from Saharanpur, carpets from Bhadohi, gamchas and sadri from Amroha, durries and towels from Sitapur, Banarasi silk sarees, amla products from Pratapgarh, royal honey from Lucknow, clay crafts, Bikaneri papad, leather goods, traditional jackets, garments, and a wide range of indigenous products, the statement said.

During the mahotsav, selected entrepreneurs and beneficiaries will also be honoured for their contributions to the industry. PTI ABN SMV ABN SMV MPL MPL