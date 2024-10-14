UP: Kidnapped newborn rescued from hospital in Kaushambi; 5 held

Banda (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) Chitrakoot Police have rescued a kidnapped newborn girl from a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district and arrested five persons, including a woman, in connection with the case, officials said on Monday.

"The arrested individuals have been identified as Santosh Mistry from Kaushambi, hospital operator Sudhir Singh alias Doctor, ASHA worker Guddu Devi from Chitrakoot, Amit Patel and Jaswant Prajapati," Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh told reporters.

During interrogation, Prajapati claimed that he paid Rs 10,000 for the baby girl since his wife was childless for 10 years and was ridiculed by others, the officer said.

Based on Prajapati's confession, child trafficking charge has been added to the case. The police are also looking for Sunil, the newborn's father, Singh said.

According to the police, Sunil's wife Gunja gave birth to the girl at her sister-in-law's house in Tikaria village last Thursday.

On Friday, five people, including a woman, arrived in a four-wheeler, lured Sunil with the promise of Rs 50,000 in government benefits, and took him and the newborn to Karwi in Chitrakoot under the pretence of vaccination, Singh said.

On reaching Karwi, the kidnappers allegedly fled with the baby leaving Sunil behind under the guise of photocopying some documents.

A case of kidnapping was registered at the Markundi police station on Friday evening following which the Special Operations Group (SOG) was deployed to crack the case.

Singh said after scanning CCTV footage, a WagonR car and a motorcycle used in the crime were identified.

On Sunday, the baby was safely rescued from a private hospital in Kaushambi, and all the five accused persons were arrested, the officer added. PTI KIS ARI