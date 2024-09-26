UP: Kidnapper gives death threat to victim's mother through cop's phone; probe ordered

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in Shahjahanpur district also allegedly threatened to kill her mother, calling her from a police inspector's phone while in police custody, an officer said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Awasthi said a 16-year-old girl, a native of Nawada Darovakt village in the Khudaganj Police Station area, was allegedly kidnapped by a man named Vikram on September 10.

On September 17, police arrested Vikram and collected the girl.

On Thursday, the girl's mother filed a complaint alleging that on the day of arrest, Vikram, while in police custody, threatened her by calling from the mobile of Inspector Vineet Chaudhary.

He said he would kill her after being released from jail, she alleged.

Awasthi said another case has been registered against Vikram in connection with the call.

Investigation in the matter has been handed over to Tilhar Circle Officer Amit Chaurasia, he added. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN