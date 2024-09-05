UP: Kidnappers kill 12-year-old boy; family protests police negligence

Sitapur (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy here was allegedly kidnapped and killed by four people, including a juvenile, all of whom were nabbed police said on Thursday.

The boy's body was thrown into Sharda Canal of neighbouring Lakhimpur district, police said.

The search for the body is underway, according to a senior officer.

The boy, Shivansh, had gone missing on Tuesday from the Sirkida village in Sakran area, the officer said.

After the family members were informed about the death they created a ruckus at the local police station and blocked the Sakran-Sitapur road, accusing the Sakran Police of negligence.

Shubham Mishra, an uncle of the victim, said they had filed a complaint about his nephew missing on Tuesday and expressed suspicion about two individuals, one from the same village.

He said they also informed police about a car used in the crime.

"However, the Sakran Police paid no attention and only informed the family about the murder today. When we visited the police station yesterday, we were rebuked by the police officers and the Station House Officer of Sakran. If the Sakran Police had acted promptly, our child could have been saved," Mishra claimed.

Sitapur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prakash Kumar said Mishra had reported on Tuesday that his nephew, son of late Vikas Mishra, had gone missing.

The ASP said after investigation Rinku Mishra, 22, Sirkida village, Ankur Trivedi, 25, Puneet Shukla, 20, of Laharpur Kotwali area and a 17-year-old juvenile of Gularia village, Lakhimpur Kheri district, were taken into custody.

"During interrogation, the suspects admitted to kidnapping Shivansh for ransom. After failing to receive the money, they murdered him and disposed of the body into Sharda Canal," he added.

The car used in the kidnapping has been recovered and the search for the body is ongoing with the help of divers and local police, Kumar said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ