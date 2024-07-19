UP Kinnar Kalyan Board vice chairperson submits resignation over BJP's 'poor' poll results

Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) Sonam Chishti, the vice chairperson of Kinnar Kalyan Board in Uttar Pradesh, has submitted her resignation, saying she was "hurt by the performance of the BJP" in this year's elections.

Chishti, a transgender woman, told PTI that she has sent the resignation letter to the Uttar Pradesh governor. Her post enjoys the status of a minister of state.

The resignation comes amid speculations of a rift in the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP ahead of the bypolls on 10 seats of the state that are expected to be announced shortly.

In a signed letter addressed to the governor, Chisti wrote, "Hurt by the results of BJP candidates in various Lok Sabha constituencies, I take responsibility for the defeat as despite having the status of a minister of state, I have failed to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party among the people." "For this reason, which has troubled my conscience, I am resigning from the government post. After this, I will continue to work to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party organisation and I will faithfully discharge the responsibility given to me by BJP, Uttar Pradesh," she said in a letter, which is doing the rounds on social media. PTI CDN SKY SKY