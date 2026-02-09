UP: Krishna Janmasthan sends offerings to Kashi Vishwanath for Mahashivratri

Mathura (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) Baba Vishwanath and Mata Parvati at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi will be adorned with clothes and ornaments sent from Shri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura and offered fruits and sweets on Mahashivratri, officials said on Monday.

Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma said the tradition, followed in recent years, is being continued this year as well.

He said clothes for clothes for Lord Shiva and Mother Gauri, along with adornments, jewellery, perfumes and offerings of laddoos, dry fruits and other food items, were sent from Shri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura on Sunday.

The materials were dispatched in a procession amid the sounds of drums, mridangam and band music. The procession began at Annapurneshwar Mahadev, passed through Lord Shri Keshavdevji, Mata Yogamaya and Shri Garbha Griha and proceeded from the main gate of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi to Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi.

The initiative of sending the offerings is being undertaken as a gesture of religious harmony in consultation with Vishwabhushan, Chief Executive Officer of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan officials said the religious harmony between Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Kashi Vishwanath Dham would bring spiritual fulfilment to millions of devotees of Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva.

Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi, member of Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said offerings from the Braj region carry special significance as Lord Shiva is worshipped there as the guardian deity, Baba Bhuteshwar Nath.

Roshan Lal, another member of the Sansthan, said unity between major pilgrimage sites is essential to the culture and spiritual strength of the country.

According to Tarak Bhattacharya, a priest at Lucknow's Hari Sabha Mandir, Mahashivratri festival, which falls on Phalguna Krishna Chaturdashi, holds special significance in the scriptures and Puranas. It symbolises the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

This year, the festival will be observed on Sunday, February 15, with the main worship held on the intervening night as per the Hindu calendar, he said. PTI COR NAV AKY