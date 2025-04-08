UP: Kshatriya organisations protest against SP MP's 'traitor' remark against Rana Sanga

Lucknow: Several Kshatriya organisations on Tuesday protested here against Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman for his statement referring to Rajput king Rana Sanga as a traitor.

Around 36 Kshatriya organisations, including Karni Sena and Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, gathered at the 1090 crossing and demanded an apology from Suman.

Heavy police force was deployed and barricades erected to prevent them from reaching the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj.

The protestors, holding placards that read "Rana Sanga ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan", tried to break the police barricades and move forward. Some of them climbed atop police buses with flags, raising slogans like "Jai Bhawani" and against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha-Yuva National President Avaneesh Singh said the MP should tender an apology, or he will have to face consequences.

The entire Lohia Path witnessed heavy traffic jams during the protest, but the situation was brought under control after two hours when police moved the agitators to Eco Garden.

A senior police official told PTI that the situation was brought under control and traffic normalised. Those placed under preventive detention will be released after formalities, he said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had on Monday said that if anything happens to his party MP Ramji Lal Suman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be responsible.

He had accused the chief minister of promoting a "hidden underground force" that is humiliating people and targeting opposition voices.

Karni Sena had protested last month against Suman's statement in Parliament, where he referred to Rajput king Rana Sanga as a "traitor".