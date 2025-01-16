UP-KUMBH-AYODHYA-KASHI

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) After attending the Maha Kumbh, devotees from across the country and abroad are now flocking to other sacred sites such as Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, officials said here.

In the past three days alone, around 10 lakh devotees visited Ayodhya, 7.41 lakh paid obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, five lahks visited Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur and more than one lakh devotees visited Naimisharanya Dham in Sitapur, they said.

As over seven crore devotees have bathed and prayed at the Maha Kumbh so far, a large number of devotees have visited places like Shringverpur near Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Kashi (Varanasi), Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, Naimisharanya and Ayodhya for darshan and worship, they said.

This surge of devotees is also boosting local employment in these regions. Ayodhya, also known as Ramnagari, has seen an overwhelming influx of devotees, radiating a palpable sense of faith. Thousands are gathering to witness the darshan of Ram Lalla and Hanumangarhi.

The district administration has ensured all necessary arrangements for the visitors in all these cities, the officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed top officials in Ayodhya to oversee the administration of key routes such as Dharmapath, Rampath and Bhaktipath, ensuring that people in need are provided shelter and support, they said. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS