UP: Kushinagar district admin conduct survey of mosque after encroachment claims

Kushinagar(UP), Dec 18, (PTI) District administration officials here along with police on Wednesday conducted a survey of Madni Masjid in the Hata area to probe allegations of encroachment on public property, an official said.

Advertisment

The results of the survey are yet to be disclosed, according to officials.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prabhakar Singh confirmed that the survey was initiated following a complaint regarding encroachment on public land adjacent to the mosque.

He said further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

Advertisment

As per local administration, the Muslim community purchased a plot of land 32-decimal area 15 years ago and constructed the mosque, utilizing 30 decimals of the plot.

However, it appears that the mosque was extended beyond that area, with reports indicating that it has encroached on 4 decimals of Nagar Palika land and an additional 1 decimal of public property, they said.

Despite the allegations, the mosque has been operational for over a decade, continuing to host regular namaz prayers.

Advertisment

The final official report will clarify the extent of the alleged encroachment, after which appropriate measures will be determined, the official said. PTI COR CDN NB NB