UP: Kushinagar police to install CCTV at border posts to curb cow, liquor smuggling

Kushinagar (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) In a bid to curb cow and liquor smuggling in the district, police here has ordered installation of CCTV cameras at all police stations and outposts along the border areas and highways, a senior police official said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said that police personnel have been put on alert to prevent cow and liquor smuggling and other crimes.

He instructed to install CCTV cameras at Tamkuhiraj, Tarayasujan, Patharwa, Vishunpura, Chaurakhas, Sevarhi and Barwanpatti police stations, located along the Bihar border.

The officer has also ordered CCTV installation at Bahadurpur police post, Tinfediya, Sevarhi town post, Pipra Ghat, Samur Bazaar, Bankata Bazar and Dibni Banjarwa police outposts.

Additionally, orders have been given to install four CCTV cameras at Sukarouli in Kasya police station area, Kushinagar outpost, Kasya highway outpost, and Jokwabazar police station.

On September 16, tensions flared up in a village in Gorakhpur between villagers and alleged cattle smugglers here, which spiralled into violence, leaving a 20-year-old NEET aspirant dead and a suspect critically injured.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur, had suspended the in-charge and entire staff of the Jungle Dhusar police outpost under the Pipraich police station with immediate effect.

Senior police officers were also injured in stone pelting when they tried to "rescue" the suspect who was being thrashed by angry villagers, prompting authorities to rush additional security forces to the violence-hit Mauachapi village.