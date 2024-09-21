UP: Labourer dead, 3 injured as temple wall collapses during road construction

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A labourer died and three others were on Saturday injured when the wall of a temple here collapsed while they were engaged in the construction of a road nearby, police said.

Kotwali SHO Narad Muni Singh said the incident took place near the Chitragupta temple in Sitakund Ghat when suddenly the wall of the temple adjacent to the road collapsed.

Four workers engaged in construction of a road near it got buried under the debris, he said.

The residents rescued the workers and took them to the Government Medical College, where Pankaj Nishad (17) was declared dead.

The treatment of three injured workers is going on, police added.

Sohanlal Nishad (30), Ramu Nishad (18) and Chhotu Nishad (17) are undergoing treatment. Sohanlal has been referred to Trauma Centre, Lucknow in critical condition, the police said.