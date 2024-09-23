UP labourer found dead in building's lift duct, family suspects murder

Mathura (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A labourer working at an under-construction building of a showroom here was found dead in the underground lift, police said on Monday, adding that the family members suspected murder.

The victim was identified as Kamal alias Kalua (18), a resident of Koyla Alipur village, police said.

According to police, on Sunday evening, when Kamal did not return home, his mother along with his elder brother, Deva and his friends went looking for him.

During the search, they found that Kamal was working as a labourer with a contractor from their village. He was working at an under-construction showroom of snacks and sweets, police said.

The showroom was opened two months ago and a large part of the building was under construction, they said.

The victim's family went to his workplace to look for him. Deva found his brother lying dead in the lift duct of the building, Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar said.

The body was sent for post-mortem. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. However, the family suspects murder, Kumar said.