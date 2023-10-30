UP labourer shot dead by LeT terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Terrorist attacks hit the Kashmir valley for the second consecutive day on Monday when a labourer hailing from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Pulwama district.

A local LeT terrorist from Pulwama district, identified as Rayees Dar, and one unidentified terrorist are responsible for the killing, police sources said.

The incident took place at Tumchi Nowpora of Pulwama district in South Kashmir at about 12:10 pm when the labourer, Mukesh Kumar, was returning from a market where he had gone to buy some culinary items, a police spokesman said.

In the attack, Kumar, a native of Bhatpora village in UP, was critically injured and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the spokesman said, adding the deceased was working at a brick kiln.

This incident came less than 24 hours after a terrorist of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba shot and critically wounded police inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani in downtown Srinagar on Sunday when he was playing cricket.

Talking to PTI video, another labourer from Uttar Pradesh, who was sharing a room with the deceased, said that they heard the gun shot but came to know about the killing only after they were asked to identify the deceased.

Several non-local labourers have been working in the Kashmir valley for long as carpenters, masons, plumbers, and in brick kilns as well as in weaving industry.

The attacks on migrant workers have seen an increase. Monday's attack was the third such attack this year. A circus employee was killed by the terrorists in May this year in Anantnag district followed by gunning down and injuring three labourers from Bihar in Shopian district in July.

Security has been beefed up across Kashmir valley, especially in Srinagar and South Kashmir areas, following the two terror attacks, officials said.

The security forces have intensified the checking of vehicles and pedestrians in several parts of Srinagar city and other towns, especially in the south Kashmir district of Pulwama, they said.

Mobile vehicle checkpoints have been established at all major intersections in Srinagar as well as at the city's exit points, they added.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said threats are still around and policemen have to be cautious about incidents like the attack on a police officer.

"We have to be cautious. The threats are still around, we cannot take these so lightly. We have to be careful, and I pray that he would come out of it," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

The recent terror incidents drew widespread condemnation from various political parties.

National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned both incidents and questioned the claims made by the Jammu and Kashmir administration about normalcy in the Union territory.

"The news from Pulwama is not good as we lost an innocent man to senseless killing. Yesterday's incident of shooting and critically injuring a police inspector was a sad incident. My prayers are with him for a speedy recovery.

"However, having said that, one needs to ask the administration about their claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Everyday something happens. Even Rajouri (in Jammu region) which was terrorism free, sees an encounter every now and then," he said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killing of the labourer, saying it was "heartbreaking".

"Migrant workers leave their families to earn their livelihood. To see them being targeted is heartbreaking. Condemn the killing of a labourer in Pulwama today. Deepest condolence to his family," Mufti posted on X.

Apni Party leader Altaf Bukahri said in a post on X, "Deeply aggrieved by the killing of an innocent non-local in Pulwama district. The killing is absolutely senseless and won't serve any purpose to anyone. Hope the authorities nab the culprits very soon to make them pay for their act." People's Conference leader Sajad Lone, while condemning the attacks, said the scourge of violence is back and "senseless brutal attack on a police officer yesterday and the killing of a labourer in Pulwama today is indicative of the desperation of these brutal thugs". PTI MIJ SKL KVK KVK