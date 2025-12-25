UP: Labourer shot dead in Farrukhabad village

Farrukhabad (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) A 45-year-old labourer was shot dead in Rashidpur village in the Kayamganj area here, police said on Thursday.

A bullet-riddled body of Sobaran Singh was found in a field around 7 am, triggering panic in the area.

Police said Sobaran Singh had left home on Wednesday morning for his daily wage work and did not return.

His family searched for him through the night. The next morning, a villager spotted the body in a field. His bicycle was found abandoned in another field nearby.

Kayamganj Station House Officer Madan Mohan Chaturvedi said police found an empty cartridge at the spot, and a trail of blood.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Sobaran Singh was shot three times, in the chest, waist, and head.

Police said the killing appeared to be brutal.

The victim is survived by his three married daughters and a son, Ankit, who works in Delhi. PTI COR KIS VN VN