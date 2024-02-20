UP land of virtue as well as of enterprise, entrepreneurship: Adityanath at 'Ground Breaking' event

Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said UP signifies 'Unlimited Potential' as the state neither lacks manpower nor willpower.

Advertisment

Addressing the 'Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0' organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Adityanath emphasised the state's association with Lord Sri Ram, Lord Sri Krishna and Baba Vishwanath.

"This land is blessed by sages and seers and has received the divine blessings of rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, and the Sarayu. It is a land of virtue as well as 'enterprise and entrepreneurship'. Today, Uttar Pradesh is on the path to transforming India's labour force into an economic powerhouse." Asserting that over the past decade, the country has ascended from the 11th largest economy to the fifth, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said there is no doubt that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India will become the third largest economy in the world.

"This is Modiji's guarantee and Uttar Pradesh firmly believes in it," Adityanath added.

Advertisment

"Aligned with this vision, Uttar Pradesh has set an ambitious goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy. To achieve this, the state is focusing on skill development, industries and growth," he said.

"It is our collective fortune that we find ourselves witnessing and participating in this historic era as India enters its 'Amritkaal'. We are privileged to have the able guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Modi as the 'Sarathi' of India's 'Amritkaal'," Adityanath added.

He said that during the first Investors Summit of 2018 in Lucknow, the prime minister told him that there was a pressing need for value addition across all domains of strength in Uttar Pradesh.

"Uttar Pradesh has embraced those words and formulated its policies accordingly, leading to the organisation of the fourth edition of the ground-breaking ceremony within just six years," Adityanath said "As the growth engine of the country, the 'new Uttar Pradesh' is transitioning from 'Uttam Pradesh' to 'Udyam Pradesh' in order to evolve into a 'Viksit Pradesh' in alignment with the resolve of a Viksit Bharat," the chief minister said.

Adityanath later hosted a dinner at his official residence for several prominent industrialists and investors participating in the ceremony. PTI NAV IJT IJT