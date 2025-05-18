UP: Laser exhibits, multimedia shows to be introduced at Devipatan Temple

Lucknow, May 18 (PTI) The revered Devipatan Temple in Tulsipur, Uttar Ptradesh will hold laser shows and video projection on the temple's history in the evenings marked with music and lights, the state government said on Sunday.

The initiative is part of the Yogi Adityanath government's broader strategy to promote religious tourism across Uttar Pradesh, following similar projects like the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

The ambitious project in Balrampur district will see the temple complex equipped with a portable floating fountain playing music, a multimedia laser show, and video projection on the water surface, a government statement said.

A key highlight will be a 15-20 minute video display on water , narrating the temple's history and the stories of Maa Pateshwari. This will be complemented by professional voiceovers and animations in both Hindi and English.

The initiative aims to transform the 'Shaktipeeth' into a modern spiritual attraction, blending ancient heritage with contemporary technology, the government said.

Devipatan Temple, one of Uttar Pradesh's prominent 'Shaktipeeths', holds immense religious significance. The temple attracts lakhs of pilgrims, especially during Navratri, and its ancient pond and natural surroundings further enhance its appeal as a tourist destination.