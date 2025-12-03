UP launches action against infiltrators, order issued to make detention centres

Lucknow, Dec 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a major crackdown on alleged Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators across the state, and orders were issued to establish detention centres in every division of the state, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

According to the official, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions to 17 urban local bodies to prepare detailed lists of illegal immigrants under their jurisdictions.

These lists are to be submitted to the respective Commissioners and Inspectors General for further scrutiny.

In the first phase of the action plan, Commissioners and IGs have been instructed to set up dedicated detention centres to hold individuals identified during the verification process.

The chief minister has also directed that detention centres be established in every division of the state, the official said.

"Following the chief minister's instructions, the administrative machinery has swung into action. Verification, documentation and field assessments have begun in several districts," the official said.

On November 22, Adityanath had issued clear instructions to all district magistrates of the state to take prompt and strict action against illegal immigrants and had directed that temporary detention centres be established in each district to house infiltrators.

The chief minister had said that law and order, national security, and social harmony are top priorities, and that any form of illegal activity will not be tolerated.

According to the officials, illegal immigrants with foreign citizenship will be housed in these centres and will be ensured there until the necessary verification process is completed.

Adityanath had said that illegal immigrants held in detention centres will be deported to their countries of origin as per the established procedures.

Uttar Pradesh shares an open border with Nepal, allowing free movement of citizens of both countries, but checks on residents of other nationalities. PTI ABN APL APL