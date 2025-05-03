UP launches WhatsApp chatbot for transport services, brings RTO functions to citizens' fingertips

Lucknow, May 3 (PTI) In a move to make government services more accessible and efficient, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has launched a 24x7 WhatsApp chatbot to offer key transport-related services directly to citizens, officials said Saturday.

Vehicle registration services, driving licence details, challan status, and more can be accessed without standing in a queue at the RTO office by using the chatbot , they said.

Launched on Friday, the initiative is part of the state's push for digital transformation. The new service aims to ensure that citizens receive transparent and timely support using a widely used platform.

"This WhatsApp chatbot reflects our commitment to using technology for citizen welfare," Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh said.

"It brings the department closer to the public and is a step towards transparent, efficient, and responsive governance," Singh added.

He explained the chatbot eliminates the need for citizens to stand in long queues or make repeated visits to RTO offices for routine queries and tasks. From checking challan details to renewing a driving licence, everything can now be managed from the comfort of home using just a smartphone.

The service is integrated with the central Vahan and Sarthi databases, ensuring that the information shared with users is real-time and authenticated. This guarantees accuracy and transparency, especially for services involving legal compliance or payment-related updates.

To ensure inclusivity, the chatbot is available in multiple languages, allowing people speaking diverse languages to access and use the service with ease. "This feature is particularly helpful in a state as linguistically diverse as Uttar Pradesh," he said.

In addition to providing quick answers, the chatbot also offers step-by-step guidance for commonly used services such as road tax payment, transfer of ownership, and application status tracking. This helps reduce confusion, cuts down on paperwork, and speeds up resolution, the officer noted.

Transport Department officials said citizens can start using the chatbot by saving the number 8005441222 on their mobile phones and sending a "Hi" message on WhatsApp.

The chatbot will immediately respond with a menu of available services, accessible 24x7, they added. PTI KIS SKY SKY