UP: Lawyers to abstain from work as govt plans to revise draft bill to amend Advocates Act

Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) The lawyers of Oudh Bar Association and other local bar associations on Monday decided to abstain from judicial work in various courts on Tuesday in protest against the proposed amendment being brought by the Central government in Advocates Act, 1961.

In a meeting held under the chairmanship of OBA president RD Shashi on Monday, it was decided to abstain from work on Tuesday not only against the proposed amendment, but also against shortage of judges in the High Court, slow rotation system of the jurisdiction of the judges and difficulty in listing of cases.

Meanwhile, the district court's Central Bar Association (CBA) president Arvind Kushwaha said the CBA held a meeting in which it decided to abstain from court work in order to show solidarity with the UP Bar Council and protest against the proposed amendment.