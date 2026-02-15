UP leaders extend Mahashivratri wishes

Lucknow, Feb 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other political leaders extended wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Sunday.

In a post shared on X in Hindi, Adityanath wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the festival dedicated to Mahadev.

"May the blessings of Baba Bholenath remain upon all, may peace fill every heart, strength fill every life, and auspiciousness flow on every path. Har Har Mahadev." Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also posted on X in Hindi. "May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring positivity and spiritual aura into your lives," Maurya said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a video on X of devotees praying at the Kedareshwar Mahadev Mandir in Etawah. "Faith resides here, blessings pouring in. Wishing the welfare of all. Mahashivratri greetings!" he wrote.

Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress president, also extended Shivratri greetings. "Devadhidev Mahadev, may Lord Shiva in the form of truth do good to everyone. Har Har Mahadev." PTI NAV SMV SMV SKY SKY