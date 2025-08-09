UP leaders extend Raksha Bandhan greetings to people

Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Political leaders across Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extended Raksha Bandhan greetings to the people of the country.

In a post on X, Adityanath described the festival as "the sacred knot of affection, the silent pledge of trust, the living expression of the unbreakable love between brother and sister." "The tiny string of 'Raksha Sutra' is not just tied on wrists, it connects the souls. It weaves the immortal saga of dignity and intimacy in every era," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said Raksha Bandhan was a symbol of an unbreakable bond of love, affection and protection between brothers and sisters.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also conveyed best wishes, highlighting the festival’s message of sibling love.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, in a post on X, extended greetings to all siblings and said the festival was a "symbol of sacred relationship and love".

The UP unit of Congress posted a picture of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on X.

"May this sacred festival of love, respect, and dedication fill your life with the sweet fragrance of happiness, peace, and prosperity, and lead your every step toward success and joy," it said.