UP leaders extend wishes on Children's Day

Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and a host of other leaders on Friday greeted children on Children's Day, and hoped their lives will be illuminated by knowledge and good values.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Dear children, the foundation of 'New India', heartiest congratulations and best wishes to you on Children's Day! May your lives be illuminated by knowledge and good values.

"May the blessings of 'Maa Shaarde' be upon you all. You move ahead. The country is with you. Jai Hind!" he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also greeted children on the occasion.

"Children possess unique talents; all they need is the freedom and the strength of courage to let them fly. Let's take steps towards making these little dreams come true and make their future bright," Maurya said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the development of a nation is possible only through the development of its children.

"Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our dear children on Children's Day. Children are the future of the nation. Strong children are the foundation of a strong society. Let us resolve today to protect the education, health, and rights of children," Pathak said.

While greeting children, Yadav also paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress, while paying tributes to Nehru, said in a post on X, "Tributes to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary. His love for children is an inspiration to us all. Wishing you all a very Happy Children's Day!" The birth anniversary of Nehru is celebrated as Children's Day.

Nehru was born in Prayagraj (erstwhile Allahabad) in 1889 and was one of the leading faces of the country's freedom struggle. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. PTI NAV DV DV